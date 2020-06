Correction: Religion-Black Catholics story In a story June 21, 2020, about Black Catholics, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ansel Augustine was a young priest in New Orleans in 2005

NEW YORK -- In a story June 21, 2020, about Black Catholics, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ansel Augustine was a young priest in New Orleans in 2005. Augustine was a youth minister at his parish, not a priest.