Correction: Rescued Dogs-Airlift story
In a story November 27, 2020, about dogs from Georgia being rescued and flown to areas around Washington, D
MACON, Ga. -- In a story November 27, 2020, about dogs from Georgia being rescued and flown to areas around Washington, D.C., The Associated Press misattributed a quote in the story about the need for help in finding homes for animals. The quote was from the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation’s executive director, Dawn Wallace, not organization spokeswoman Kim Williams.