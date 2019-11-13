Correction: SAG Awards-Robert De Niro story

In a story Nov. 12 about Robert De Niro being named the recipient of the life achievement honor at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Associated Press reported erroneously the full name of the union. It is the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Robert De Niro named SAG Awards life achievement honoree

Robert De Niro to receive the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ top honor, its life achievement award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert De Niro will receive the life achievement award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced that De Niro will be the 56th recipient of its highest honor during the televised awards show on Jan. 19.

SAG-AFTRA cited De Niro’s extraordinary accomplishments in film and television, including two Academy Awards, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and numerous other honors. It also noted his co-founding and championing of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival.

De Niro’s latest film is “The Irishman,” which is playing in theaters in limited release before arriving on Netflix at the end of the month.

The actor says in a statement that he’s honored to receive the award from a union that he’s been a part of for more than 50 years.