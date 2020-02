Correction: School Lockdown Drills story In a story Feb. 11, 2020, about active shooter drills in schools, The Associated Press incorrectly spelled the first name of a teacher

HARTFORD, Conn. -- In a story Feb. 11, 2020, about active shooter drills in schools, The Associated Press incorrectly spelled the first name of a teacher. She is Abbey Clements, not Abby Clements.