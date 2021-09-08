Correction: Sept 11 Museum-Research Rules story

In a story published Sept. 7, 2021, about rules for researchers at the 9/11 museum in New York City, The Associated Press misstated the name of the Holocaust museum in Washington

September 8, 2021, 3:12 PM
NEW YORK -- In a story published Sept. 7, 2021, about rules for researchers at the 9/11 museum in New York City, The Associated Press misstated the name of the Holocaust museum in Washington. It is the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, not the U.S. Holocaust Memorial & Museum.

