Correction: St. Louis Prosecutor-Lawsuit story
ST. LOUIS -- In a Jan. 15 story about St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's lawsuit against the city and others, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody brought charges against a private investigator hired by Gardner. A grand jury indicted the investigator after weighing evidence presented by Carmody.