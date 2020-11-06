Your Voice Your Vote 2020
Correction: Supreme Court-Tribal Lands story

November 6, 2020, 4:56 PM
TULSA, Okla. -- In a story November 2, 2020, about the retrial of a man at center of tribal sovereignty ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Jimcy McGirt is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. McGirt is a member of the Seminole Nation.