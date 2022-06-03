Correction: Texas School-Shooting story

In a story published May 27, 2022, about law enforcement's initial response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of one of the victims

UVALDE, Texas -- In a story published May 27, 2022, about law enforcement’s initial response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of one of the victims. Eliahna Garcia was 9, not 10.