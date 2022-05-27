Correction: Texas-School-Shooting-Victims story

In a story published May 25, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez

ByThe Associated Press
May 27, 2022, 6:07 PM

UVALDE, Texas -- In a story published May 25, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez. His name was Xavier James Lopez, not Xavier Javier Lopez. The story also gave an incorrect age for victim Uziyah Garcia. Uziyah was 10 years old, not 8.

