Correction: Texas-School-Shooting-Victims story

In a story published May 25, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez

UVALDE, Texas -- In a story published May 25, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez. His name was Xavier James Lopez, not Xavier Javier Lopez. The story also gave an incorrect age for victim Uziyah Garcia. Uziyah was 10 years old, not 8.