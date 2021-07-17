Correction: United Nations-Afghanistan-Humanitarian story

In a story July 15, 2021, about humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of Afghans in need of aid cited by U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakborov

UNITED NATIONS -- In a story July 15, 2021, about humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of Afghans in need of aid cited by U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakborov. It is 18 million, not 80 million.