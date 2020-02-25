Correction: Vagos Trial-Casino Shooting story

In a story February 24, 2020, about the acquittals of eight accused Vagos Motorcycle Club members, The Associated Press relying on information from the U.S. attorney's office erroneously reported Ernesto Gonzalez's age

By
The Associated Press
February 25, 2020, 7:43 PM
1 min read

LAS VEGAS -- In a story February 24, 2020, about the acquittals of eight accused Vagos Motorcycle Club members , The Associated Press relying on information from the U.S. attorney's office erroneously reported Ernesto Gonzalez's age. He is 61, not 42.