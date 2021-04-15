Correction: Virus Outbreak-Sikh Holiday story

In a story April 14, 2021, about the Vaisakhi holiday, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Stockton Gurdwara Sahib member who talked about holiday preparations was Tejpaul Singh Bainwal

LIBERTY, Missouri -- In a story April 14, 2021, about the Vaisakhi holiday, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Stockton Gurdwara Sahib member who talked about holiday preparations was Tejpaul Singh Bainwal. The story should have spelled his name Tejpaul Singh Bainiwal.