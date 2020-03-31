Correction: Virus Outbreak-Small Businesses-Waiting for Aid

In a story March 30, 2020, about small businesses awaiting financial help from the government, The Associated Press misspelled the name of Katie Vlietstra, an executive with the National Association  for the Self-Employed

By
The Associated Press
March 31, 2020, 3:24 PM
1 min read

