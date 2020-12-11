Correction: Virus Outbreak-Unemployment Benefits story In a story published Dec_ 10, 2020, about slowing economies in the U_S_ and Europe, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Montrell McGraw is a member of an advocacy group called “Stand Up Louisiana.”

WASHINGTON -- In a story December 10, 2020, about slowing economies in the U.S. and Europe, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Montrell McGraw is a member of an advocacy group called “Stand Up Louisiana.” The group is actually called “Step Up Louisiana.”