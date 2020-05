Correction: Wintry Weather story In a story May 9, 2020, about wintry weather in the Northeast, The Associated Press misspelled two names

A dusting of snow covers tree branches in Stowe, Vt., on Tuesday May 5, 2020. The National Weather Service predicted snow or rain showers Tuesday morning in parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- In a story May 9, 2020, about wintry weather in the Northeast, The Associated Press misspelled two names. The National Weather Service meteorologist is Alan Dunham, not lan Dunham. And one of the places in Maine that was hard hit is the Carrabassett Valley, not the Carrabasset Valley.