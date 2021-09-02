Couple convicted in $18M COVID-19 relief scam now on the run

A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors

September 2, 2021, 2:04 AM
1 min read

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.

Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, are considered fugitives, an FBI tweet said Tuesday.

The couple, Ayvazyan’s brother and a Glendale man were convicted in June of scheming to submit phony loan applications for federal COVID-19 business relief funds. They were scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4 and were potentially facing decades in federal prison.

Four other people had pleaded guilty to various charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme that involved using fake or stolen identities to apply for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration to help businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money obtained was used for down payments on luxury homes and to buy “gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, luxury watches, fine imported furnishings, designer handbags, clothing, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle," according to a June 29 announcement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Top Stories

45 is the new 50 when it comes to screening for colon cancer

May 19, 8:24 AM

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Elijah McClain's mother says her son was an 'artist' who 'truly believed in humanity'

Mar 01, 2:24 PM

On Location: September 1, 2021

3 hours ago

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

3 hours ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

Sep 01, 5:22 PM

2 more school districts in one state temporarily close due to COVID

Sep 01, 5:41 PM

1 rescued, 5 unaccounted for after Navy helicopter crash

Sep 01, 4:27 PM

Top Stories

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

3 hours ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

Sep 01, 5:22 PM

2 more school districts in one state temporarily close due to COVID

Sep 01, 5:41 PM

Top Stories

Student killed in shooting at high school, suspect in custody

3 hours ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

1 rescued, 5 unaccounted for after Navy helicopter crash

Sep 01, 4:27 PM

Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years

Sep 01, 5:22 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events