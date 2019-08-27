Couple suspected in Arizona murder escape during extradition

Authorities say a couple suspected in a Tucson murder have escaped while being extradited from New York to Arizona.

Tucson police say 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and 59-year-old Susan Barksdale reportedly overpowered two security officers Monday evening in Blanding, Utah, which is south of Moab.

Police say the Barksdales were last seen in a pickup truck with an Arizona license plate and they're possibly driving through Arizona.

Tucson police say the couple are believed to be armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.

The Barksdales were arrested in May in Henrietta, New York, in connection with the April 16 murder of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson.

The two were being extradited to Arizona's Pima County where authorities say they're facing first-degree murder charges.