Court: Boarding school owner can question accuser's history

The founder of a boarding school for troubled youth could get another chance to discredit a student whose testimony helped convict him of abuse.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday ordered a hearing to determine whether the student made false allegations of sexual abuse against her adoptive or foster parents. The court says 41-year-old Ben Trane should get a new trial on three sexual abuse and child endangerment charges if a judge determines she lied.

Trane was the owner of Midwest Academy in Keokuk, which was closed in 2016.

Trane was convicted last year of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment. He was accused of sexually assaulting the 17-year-old female student and confining two male students.

Trane is free on bond.