Court to hear arguments on Dayton gunman's school records The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, pedestrians pass a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records of gunman Connor Betts, who gunned down nine people in Dayton before being killed by police. Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts' records are protected by student privacy laws. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, pedestrians pass a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records of gunman Connor Betts, who gunned down nine people in Dayton before being killed by police. Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts' records are protected by student privacy laws. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August.

The media groups, including The Associated Press, argue the student records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled early warning signs from slain gunman Connor Betts.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district argues Betts’ records are protected by state and federal privacy laws. Ohio GOP Attorney General Dave Yost will argue they should be released.

Betts was killed by police 32 seconds after he opened fire Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton’s crowded Oregon District entertainment area. Armed with an AR-15-style gun with an extended ammunition magazine, Betts killed nine, including his sister, and injured dozens more.

The Supreme Court took the case after an appeals court ruled in favor of the district and its denial of access to Betts’ high school files.