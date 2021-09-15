Court won't stop protests outside Michigan synagogue

Pro-Palestinian protests outside a Jewish synagogue in Michigan are protected by the Constitution's First Amendment

September 15, 2021, 5:30 PM
2 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Provocative pro-Palestinian protests outside a Jewish synagogue in Michigan are protected by the Constitution's First Amendment, a federal court appeals said Wednesday.

The court declined to stop the demonstrations or set restrictions in Ann Arbor. The protests have occurred on a weekly basis since 2003, with people holding signs that say “Jewish Power Corrupts,” “Stop Funding Israel” and “End the Palestinian Holocaust.”

Members of Beth Israel Synagogue, including some Holocaust survivors, said the protests have interfered with their Saturday worship and caused emotional distress.

“But the congregants have not alleged that the protesters ever blocked them from using their synagogue or that the protests were even audible from inside the building,” Judge Jeffrey Sutton said.

He said a proposed remedy — a 1,000-foot (305-meter) buffer and limits on signs — would likely violate the First Amendment.

“The key obstacle is the robust protections that the First Amendment affords to nonviolent protests on matters of public concern,” Sutton said in summarizing the case.

He was joined by Judge David McKeague. Judge Eric Clay agreed with the result but on different grounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a brief in support of the activists, saying the protests are entitled to protection even if “offensive, upsetting and distasteful.”

“If public officials and courts have discretion to suppress speech they don’t like, then none of us truly enjoys the freedom of speech,” Dan Korobkin of the ACLU said.

Top Stories

Boyfriend named person of interest after 22-year-old goes missing during road trip

1 hour ago

McKayla Maroney's statement to Congress on FBI's investigation into sexual abuse

1 hour ago

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Top Stories

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey

Sep 15, 8:23 AM

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

COVID-19 death rates 6 times higher than July

Sep 14, 7:54 AM

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

Sep 15, 8:37 AM

Top Stories

COVID-19 death rates 6 times higher than July

Sep 14, 7:54 AM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

Alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey

Sep 15, 8:23 AM

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

Sep 15, 8:37 AM

Top Stories

Little sis running to greet her big brothers after school is too cute for words

Sep 14, 3:18 PM

Alleged mobsters arrested in New York, New Jersey

Sep 15, 8:23 AM

COVID-19 death rates 6 times higher than July

Sep 14, 7:54 AM

Positive results on handling pandemic, Dem turnout advantage help Newsom retain seat

Sep 15, 8:16 AM

Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify in Congress about sexual abuse

2 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events