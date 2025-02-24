Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory’s east

Crews search for a US tourist who went missing in a dense Puerto Rico jungle

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory's east.

Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.

Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.

El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

Last year, a U.S. tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.