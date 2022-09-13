Cuomo ethics complaint repeats claims about harassment probe

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated concerns about a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year

NEW YORK -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against state Attorney General Letitia James, reiterating his oft-repeated complaint about the way she handled a sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation last year.

Cuomo questioned the accuracy and credibility of the investigation’s findings, alleging James, a fellow Democrat, used the probe to tarnish him and further her own political interests.

James, who briefly ran for governor after Cuomo resigned, “had her own politically motivated and self-interest driven agenda,” Cuomo said.

James’ office declined comment. In the past, she has dismissed Cuomo's complaints as the sour grapes of a man who “has never taken responsibility for his own conduct.”

Cuomo resigned in August 2021 to avoid his likely impeachment by the state Legislature, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser. One woman filed a criminal complaint accusing Cuomo of grabbing her breast. The criminal case was later dropped by the Albany District Attorney, citing a lack of proof.

In recent months, Cuomo has continued to insist he was the victim of an overzealous #MeToo persecution. He filed the 48-page ethics complaint with the Attorney Grievance Committee of the state trial court’s appellate division. He also accused two lawyers James hired to conduct the probe, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, of bias. Messages seeking comment were left with Kim and Clark.

The committee had no obligation to act on Cuomo's complaint, but has the power to discipline lawyers who engage in misconduct.