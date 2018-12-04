Dad is 4th arraigned in slayings of 8 from another family

A man charged in the slayings of eight people from another family is set for arraignment in southern Ohio days after his wife and two adult sons pleaded not guilty in those killings.

Forty-seven-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III will be arraigned Tuesday on 22 counts in Pike County court.

The Wagners are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. An attorney who has represented the Wagners has said they'll be vindicated.

Twenty-six-year-old Edward "Jake" Wagner, 27-year-old George Wagner IV and 48-year-old Angela Wagner are being held without bond. The court is prohibiting lawyers and authorities involved from publicly discussing their cases.

Authorities have suggested a possible motive was a custody dispute over Jake Wagner's daughter with one of the victims.