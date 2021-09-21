Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision

The company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling ordering additional environmental review

September 21, 2021, 5:01 PM
2 min read

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling ordering additional environmental review, saying it puts the line at risk of being shut down.

A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals panel earlier this year supported the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes’ argument that the project deserves a thorough environmental review and is currently operating without a key federal permit. The study will determine whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reissues a permit for the line to cross the Missouri River in south-central North Dakota.

Texas-based Energy Transfer, which operates the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile (1,886 kilometer) pipeline, said in a filing Monday to the Supreme Court that the appeals court decision creates uncertainty for the pipeline and puts it “at a significant risk of being shut down, which would precipitate serious economic and environmental consequences.”

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith said in a statement the request by the pipeline operator “is part of an ongoing attempt to "evade accountability.”

The pipeline began operating in 2017, after being the subject of months of protests during its construction.

A federal judge ruled earlier this year that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps conducts an extensive environmental review.

But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg also outlined a path for a future legal challenge to an ongoing environmental review, should the tribe seek to make one.

The Standing Rock Reservation is downstream of where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River, and tribal members are concerned about a potential spill. The company says the pipeline is safe.

Top Stories

Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in 'gator and snake infested' swamp: Live updates

26 minutes ago

FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Sep 20, 8:01 PM

Biden talks COVID vaccine, climate change in UN speech

19 minutes ago

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Top Stories

Biden to address UN for 1st time as president

Sep 21, 7:28 AM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Biden addresses United Nations General Assembly

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito's boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

Sep 21, 9:44 AM

Biden challenges UN to act together on pandemic, climate change

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Biden to address UN for 1st time as president

Sep 21, 7:28 AM

Biden addresses United Nations General Assembly

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito's boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

Sep 21, 9:44 AM

FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Sep 20, 8:01 PM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Biden to address UN for 1st time as president

Sep 21, 7:28 AM

Biden addresses United Nations General Assembly

2 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Sep 20, 8:01 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events