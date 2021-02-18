2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood

DALLAS -- Two Dallas police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood Thursday, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers were immediately met with gunfire,” said police Chief Eddie Garcia. “Officers were struck, went down. As other officers arrived, they were extracted from the scene.”

Garcia spoke to reporters outside Baylor University Medical Center, where the officers were taken. He said their injuries weren't life-threatening and that they were expected to recover. The department said in a statement that the officers were in stable condition.

Garcia said the suspect had not been apprehended, but they believe the suspect is still in the area. He did not give details on what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect. Police spokesman Carlos Almeida said SWAT officers responded to the scene.

Garcia said that the fire department provided cover for officers as they extracted their wounded colleagues from the scene.