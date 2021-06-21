'Dangerous' radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

A tornado with strong rotation has been confirmed on radar in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO -- A tornado with strong rotation and a pronounced debris signature on radar was confirmed late Sunday in suburban Chicago, forecasters said.

“This is a dangerous situation!” the agency tweeted.

Live newscast video showed several large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles in the path of the storm. A gas leak and injuries were reported in nearby Naperville, news outlets reported.

There was a continued threat for wind damage as the line of storms moved over Illinois, forecasters said. The system was moving east at about 45 mph (75 kph).