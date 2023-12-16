DC firefighters battle blaze in historic firehouse near US Capitol

Flames shoot from a two alarm fire, at right, that started in a former fire station, Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark along North Capitol Street, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Flames shoot from a two alarm fire, at right, that started in a former fire station, Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark along North Capitol Street, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Flames shoot from a two alarm fire, at right, that started in a former fire station, Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark along North Capitol Street, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Flames shoot from a two alarm fire, at right, that started in a former fire station, Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark along North Capitol Street, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON -- Firefighters in Washington, D.C., on Friday battled a two-alarm fire that started in a three-story former firehouse under renovation near the U.S. Capitol.

DC Fire and EMS said one firefighter declared mayday and was rescued. No injuries were reported.

The fire began Friday evening in Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark historic site along North Capitol Street in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington.

DC Fire posted on social media that an adjacent four-story building that is part of new complex attached to the firehouse was also “well involved.” The department said several adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, but the fire appeared to be contained as of 9 p.m. EST.