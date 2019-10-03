3 dead, 3 hurt in small plane crash near Michigan airport

Authorities say three people have died and three others were injured after a single-engine plane crashed near Capital Region International Airport in mid-Michigan.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn says the pilot was approaching to land at the Lansing-area airport when “something went wrong” and the six-passenger plane crashed about 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue says the plane was carrying six people and was headed to the airport in DeWitt Township from Indianapolis. He says the plane appeared to be a leased TBM 700 plane that was at its passenger capacity. In addition to the pilot, there was a co-pilot on board.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Authority were heading Thursday to the airport.

This story has been corrected to indicate the name of the airport is Capital Region International Airport, not Capital Regional International Airport