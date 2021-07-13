1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

Police say a drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit

DETROIT -- A drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit early Tuesday, police said.

More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall, WXYZ-TV reported from the scene. The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.