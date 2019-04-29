Deadline near for plea change in newspaper shooting case

Attorneys for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, are nearing a deadline to change his plea from not guilty to an insanity defense.

Lawyers for Jarrod Ramos have until the close of business Monday to file a change of plea to not criminally responsible.

Five people were shot to death in the Capital Gazette newsroom last year. Ramos was indicted on 23 charges , including murder. His trial is set for November.

The 39-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.

During a court hearing earlier this month, an attorney for Ramos made several references to his client's "bizarre behavior" leading up to the attack.