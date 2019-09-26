Delta baggage handler accused of $250,000 cash theft

A Delta Airlines baggage handler has been arrested on charges of stealing over $250,000 in cash from John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to federal authorities.

Quincy Thorpe was arrested at his Brooklyn home Thursday and was released on $80,000 after a brief court appearance, according to federal prosecutors. A message left with Thorpe's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.

The cash was part of eight bags of both U.S. and foreign currency delivered to the airport by armored car on Tuesday to be loaded onto a Miami-bound Delta flight. Once the flight landed in Miami, prosecutors said the security company responsible for the bags realized that one of the eight bags was missing. The bag contained about $258,000 in cash.

"Security surveillance obtained from Delta shows an individual consistent with the appearance of the defendant Quincy Thorpe scanning and loading some of the eight bags onto Flight 1225," court papers said.

"It also shows the defendant not scanning the stolen bag, but instead placing it into a container attached to a vehicle. The defendant left with the vehicle," the papers said.

Delta released a statement saying "the alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members." The airline said it was working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting their own internal investigation.