Democrat Jessica Morse advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District, beating incumbent Kevin Kiley

ByThe Associated Press
March 6, 2024, 12:45 AM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Jessica Morse advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District, beating incumbent Kevin Kiley.

