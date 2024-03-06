Recent Projections
Democrat Jessica Morse advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District, beating incumbent Kevin Kiley
Democrat Jessica Morse advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District, beating incumbent Kevin Kiley
ByThe Associated Press
March 6, 2024, 12:45 AM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Jessica Morse advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 3rd Congressional District, beating incumbent Kevin Kiley.