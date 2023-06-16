Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons in Utah

This photo provided by Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS shows an abandoned litter of baby raccoons that found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Morgan County Fire Department in northern Utah said the crew called after hearing eight baby raccoons chirping beneath the rubble at their site and brought them to the fire station on Wednesday until they could find new homes. (Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)

A demolition crew rescued an abandoned litter of baby raccoons from the site of a home they were tearing down earlier this week

MORGAN, Utah -- An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help," the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.