Denver shooting injures at least 6 people, police say

By The Associated Press

DENVER -- At least six people were injured in an early morning shooting in Denver Sunday, police said.

Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court, where six victims were located, the Denver Police Department said in a social media post.

The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Officers were working on gathering information about a possible suspect, police said.