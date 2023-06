Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO OF SHERIFF TO BRYAN, INSTEAD OF BRIAN FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The police shooting of Jenkins, who sustained critical injuries after he says a deputy put a gun in his mouth and fired, led the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Jenkins was shot after he pointed a gun at them. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Tuesday, June 27, that an unspecified number of deputies involved in that encounter had been fired. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)

Mississippi deputy sheriffs accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth have been fired

JACKSON, Miss. -- Mississippi deputy sheriffs accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth, prompting a federal civil rights investigation, have been fired, authorities announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes months after Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker said six deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department burst into a home without a warrant. The men said deputies beat them, assaulted them with a sex toy and shocked them repeatedly with Tasers in a roughly 90-minute period during the Jan. 24 episode, Jenkins and Parker said.

Jenkins said one of the deputies shoved a gun in his mouth and then fired the weapon, leaving him with serious injuries to his face, tongue and jaw.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey announced Tuesday that deputies involved in the episode had been fired, but he would not provide the names of the deputies who had been terminated or say how many law enforcement officers were fired. Bailey would not answer additional questions about the episode.

“Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that were still employed by this department have all been terminated,” Bailey said at a news conference. “We understand that the alleged actions of these deputies has eroded the public’s trust department. Rest assured that we will work diligently to restore that trust.”

Bailey’s announcement also follows an Associated Press investigation that found several deputies who were involved with the episode were also linked to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries. Deputies who had been accepted to the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team — a tactical unit whose members receive advanced training — were involved in each of the four encounters.

Deputies said the raid was prompted by a report of drug activity at the home. Police and court records obtained by the AP revealed the identities of two deputies at the Jenkins raid: Hunter Elward and Christian Dedmon. It was not immediately clear whether any of the deputies had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department after the episode.

There is no body camera footage of the episode. Records obtained by The AP show that Tasers used by the deputies were turned on, turned off or used dozens of times during a roughly 65-minute period before Jenkins was shot.

Jenkins and Parker have also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit and are seeking $400 million in damages.

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on at https://twitter.com/mikergoldberg.