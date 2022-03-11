Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man's neck

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was captured on video putting his knee on a Black man’s neck, and a state agency is looking into the incident

Washington County Manager Curtis Potter said Deputy Aaron Edwards was no longer working for the sheriff's office as of Tuesday, WITN reported. Potter couldn't be reached Friday for additional comment.

Sheriff Johnny Barnes said the deputy was fired after an internal investigation and a review of body camera and security footage.

The family of the man provided video last week showing him being arrested on a charge of marijuana possession. According to the family, the arrest turned violent when a deputy put a knee on the man's neck and left him lying at the entrance to the courthouse before he was dragged inside. A woman could be heard on the video screaming “Oh, my god!” and “Get some help!”

A relative of the man was arrested when she tried to intervene, according to the news report.

Barnes said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into whether criminal charges should be brought. The results of the investigation would be turned over to District Attorney Seth Edwards, the sheriff said.