Authorities say a West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person on Friday who fired at him as he was responding to a 911 call

Deputy kills shooter after being fired at in West Virginia, officials say

BOLT, W.Va. -- A West Virginia sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person on Friday who fired at him as he was responding to a 911 call, authorities say.

The individual who died wasn't immediately identified by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, which released a statement about the shooting on Facebook. It said officials were notifying next of kin.

Law enforcement responded to a residence in the community of Bolt, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Charleston, West Virginia, at around 9 a.m. on Friday “following a 911 call reporting a mentally disturbed individual armed with a gun,” according to the sheriff's office.

The first deputy to arrive was “immediately fired upon” and returned fire, killing the shooter, the statement said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threating. Detectives with the sheriff's office and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.