Detroit hurries to board vacant houses after serial slayings

  • Bycorey williams, associated press
DETROIT — Jun 13, 2019, 4:34 PM ET
Stanley AllenThe Associated Press
In a photo from Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Stanley Allen talks about an empty house next to his in Detroit. Hundreds of vacant houses in Detroit are being boarded up as the city responds to safety concerns following the arrest of a man suspected of killing at least three women. Since Friday, plywood has been nailed across doors and lower-level windows on more than 120 houses just south of the city's northern limits. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Hundreds of vacant houses in Detroit are being boarded up following the arrest of a 34-year-old man suspected in the slayings of at least three women whose bodies were found in abandoned homes.

Safety concerns has prompted the city to speed up efforts to secure dangerous structures left empty by Detroit's massive half-century population loss. Police Chief James Craig has said the women could have been lured into blighted houses, raped and killed.

Deangelo Martin was charged Monday with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder in the May 7 stabbing of another woman.

Martin has not been charged in the slayings, but police say he is known to have frequented the neighborhood where houses currently are being boarded up.

Comments