Detroit's iconic, Art Deco Fisher Building listed for sale

One of Detroit’s iconic landmarks is on the market and in search of a new owner

August 24, 2021, 8:34 PM
1 min read

DETROIT -- One of Detroit’s iconic landmarks is on the market and in search of a new owner.

The 93-year-old Fisher Building has been listed for sale, according to co-owner The Platform.

The 30-story building was built in 1928 and includes the Fisher Theatre. Close to $30 million has been spent on improvements over the past six years including restoration of the building’s Arcade ceiling, The Platform said Tuesday.

“We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first-class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy,” The Platform Executive Chair Peter Cummings said in a release. “As such, we feel the time is right to find the Fisher’s next steward.”

The building has 505,000 square feet (46,916 square meters) of office space, 68,000 square feet (6,317 square meters) of retail space and 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage.

The building was purchased in 2015 at auction along with the Albert Kahn Building. The early 20th century Art Deco buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Both buildings are north of downtown in Detroit’s New Center Area.

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

37 minutes ago

Afghanistan updates: Biden says on pace to keep Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline

9 minutes ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

Pregnant nurse dies from COVID-19, leaving behind husband and daughter

2 hours ago

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

1 hour ago

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

1 hour ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

The Latest: Missouri AG sues to stop school mask mandates

2 hours ago

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

1 hour ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

Inside the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago

The Latest: Missouri AG sues to stop school mask mandates

2 hours ago

Top Stories

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

1 hour ago

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

4 hours ago

Rescue search continues after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

Aug 24, 7:29 AM

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Aug 24, 12:36 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events