Disabled, infirm at senior complex were 'abandoned' in dark

Senior residents of a San Francisco Bay Area housing complex say they were abandoned by property management during a pre-emptive two-day power outage aimed at warding off wildfires.

Residents of the Villas at Hamilton in Novato, which is north of San Francisco, say they encountered pitch-black stairwells and hallways, and elevators that shut down.

One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident when climbing up a dark, steep stairwell. Others got turned around, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help.

VPM Management of Irvine, California, landlord Affordable Housing Access of Newport Beach, California and the on-site manager did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. shut off power to more than 2 million people over the weekend.

