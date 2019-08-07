District finds company was right to fire cafeteria worker

A New Hampshire school district has concluded a cafeteria company was right to terminate a worker who claimed she was fired for giving a student free lunch.

Bonnie Kimball alleges she was fired in March by a food supply vendor for Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan, a day after giving a free lunch to a student who couldn't pay. The district denies this, saying all students get lunch regardless of income. Her plight went viral and drew the attention of award-winning chef José Andrés, who tweeted out his support.

On Tuesday, the district released an investigation that found Kimball violated the policy of Fresh Picks/Cafe Services by giving away sports drinks and fries to several students over several months.

Kimball says she doesn't want to comment on the report at this time.