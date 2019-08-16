DNA match leads to arrest in 1983 Florida rape case

DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a suspect in the knifepoint rape of a Florida woman at her home more than three decades ago.

Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik said authorities found 60-year-old Timothy Norris serving time for bank robbery at a West Virginia federal prison.

When the break-in and rape were committed in August 1983, the available technology didn't point to a suspect.

In March, the rape victim approached police about re-opening the case after she saw social media accounts about another cold case being solved.

Reik told news outlets that when evidence including a sample of her clothing was processed at the Broward Sheriff's Crime Lab, investigators found Norris' DNA on it.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports officials plan to extradite Norris to Florida.