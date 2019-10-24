DNA test reunites half brothers; both were cops in Florida

When police Sgt. Dave Stull took a DNA test to learn more about his biological parents, he wasn't expecting much.

He was tired of leaving the family history sections blank on medical forms, but he had no aching void to fill. He'd had a good childhood, with adoptive parents who doted on him.

But something made him click on the link showing he had 1,200-plus potential relatives.

Topping the list: a half brother just a year younger who also had been a police officer in Florida.

Since the two met, they've been inseparable.