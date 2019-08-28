Doctor in murder case gets 2 new lawyers, June trial date

The Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder is now scheduled for trial next June and has two new lawyers, including one known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

That lawyer, Florida-based Jose Baez, calls the charges against William Husel (HYOO'-suhl) "somewhat baffling." Baez wouldn't comment on defense strategy after a hearing Wednesday where some court dates were reset.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of hospital patients who died.

He pleaded not guilty . His previous attorney said the 43-year-old doctor was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

He's now represented by Baez and Columbus lawyer Diane Menashe.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling $13.5 million in lawsuits related to Husel.