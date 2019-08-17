Doggy Con: a pop culture convention for furry fanatics

A pet event called Doggy Con has drawn hundreds of dog owners and spectators to an Atlanta park as costumed canines competed in a contest inspired by the upcoming Dragon Con convention.

Scorching August heat didn't stop Megan Nelson from dressing up in on a long faux fur coat like Cruella de Vil for her first Doggy Con convention. She posed Saturday for photos alongside her dog Darla, a chocolate Labrador Retriever mix sporting a Dalmatian costume.

Doggy Con is in its third year of bringing dressed-up dogs to their own small pop culture convention.

Dragon Con donated prizes, including passes to its Aug. 29-Sept. 2 convention. For decades, the internationally known Dragon Con has attracted thousands to Atlanta who dress up like characters from video games, movies and more.