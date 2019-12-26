DoorDash driver killed in robbery at Virginia restaurant Police say an armed robbery at a northern Virginia restaurant has left a DoorDash delivery driver dead and a second man wounded

MANASSAS, Va. -- Armed robbers at a Denny's restaurant in north Virginia killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man Thursday, police said.

Two men entered the Manassas restaurant around 2 a.m. and demanded property from customers and employees, Prince William County police said. The suspects fled after shooting the two victims, authorities said.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was at the restaurant to pick up an order for DoorDash, a food delivery service. He died at a hospital from his injuries.

A second wounded man was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police did not release his name but said he is 34 and from Rixeyville in Culpeper County.

At a news conference Thursday, county police chief Barry Barnard announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Police also released photos and video showing the men entering the restaurant wearing masks and pointing a gun.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher," DoorDash said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time."