Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.

The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways Thursday evening, authorities said.

A statement by the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The driver was detained and no injuries were reported, the statement said. An investigation is ongoing.