Earthquake registering 4.2 magnitude hits California south of San Francisco

ByThe Associated Press
September 29, 2024, 6:50 AM

AROMAS, Calif. -- An earthquake registering magnitude 4.2 shook part of central California early Sunday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was detected at 2:47 a.m. local time about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Aromas with a depth of 7.4 kilometers (4.59 miles), the science agency said on its website and in a social media post.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage, according to local media.

Aromas is about 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

