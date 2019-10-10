Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory

The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.

The remodeled observatory opens to the public Saturday. It was unveiled to the media Thursday.

More than 4 million annual visitors will get a bird's-eye view of the city and nearby states.

The $58 cost to get to the observatory at 1,250 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed.

The building also has remodeled its famous open-air observatory on the 86th floor.

The highest new perch also contains fresh exhibits on the way up. It was a four-year project costing $165 million.

This story has been updated to correct the height of the remodeled observatory to 1,250 feet above the street, instead of 1,224 feet.