EPA strikes deal for cleanup of battery site that burned

The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with a northern Illinois battery company to clean up a warehouse where a June fire led to the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents

September 16, 2021, 9:46 PM
2 min read

CHICAGO -- The Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with a northern Illinois battery company to clean up a warehouse where a June fire led to the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents, the agency said Thursday.

Superior Battery in Morris will perform the work under EPA supervision, the agency said.

The warehouse contains 100 tons of various types of batteries, including some containing lithium, as well as solar panels, waste electronics and other materials. Lithium batteries are a safety and fire hazard because they contain a flammable electrolyte and might become pressurized when damaged, causing them to rupture, the EPA said. Rupture of the batteries might cause them to overheat and catch fire or explode.

The agreement requires Superior Battery to clean up hazardous and potentially hazardous substances from the burned materials at its warehouse. The company also must perform sampling and analysis of waste, soil, burned material, asbestos, storm water, and air, the EPA said. All waste will be shipped off-site for disposal.

Some 3,000 to 4,000 nearby residents were evacuated from their homes for three days because of the fire.

The company's owner, Jin Zheng, apologized for the disruption the fire had on the lives of those who live and work near the warehouse.

Top Stories

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

6 minutes ago

Police frustrated with boyfriend of missing woman

3 hours ago

Lawyer who represented Clinton campaign indicted for alleged false statements to FBI

1 hour ago

COVID-19 live updates: US reports highest daily death toll in nearly 7 months

11 minutes ago

At 101, she's still hauling lobsters with no plans to stop

Sep 16, 1:36 AM

Top Stories

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

3 hours ago

Police frustrated with boyfriend of missing woman

3 hours ago

Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

Sep 16, 2:56 PM

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

3 hours ago

At 101, she's still hauling lobsters with no plans to stop

Sep 16, 1:36 AM

Top Stories

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

3 hours ago

Police frustrated with boyfriend of missing woman

3 hours ago

Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

Sep 16, 2:56 PM

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

3 hours ago

At 101, she's still hauling lobsters with no plans to stop

Sep 16, 1:36 AM

Top Stories

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

3 hours ago

Police frustrated with boyfriend of missing woman

3 hours ago

Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate

Sep 16, 2:56 PM

Lawsuit seeks $1M after Michigan teacher cuts girl's hair

3 hours ago

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events